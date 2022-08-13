2-time champion Simona Halep advances to National Bank Open final
Two-time champion Simona Halep has advanced to the National Bank Open's final.
Romanian will face the winner of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Karolina Pliskova
The Romanian beat Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the WTA event's first semifinal on Saturday.
The 15th-seeded Halep will face the winner of the late semi between Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.
Pegula was the highest rated player left in the tournament as the seventh seed.
The 14th-seeded Pliskova is now the highest rated player after a series of upsets on the women's side of Canada's professional tennis championship.
Pegula teamed with fellow American Coco Gauff later Saturday in the semifinal of the doubles tournament against Madison Keys of the U.S. and India's Sania Mirza.
