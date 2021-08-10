Skip to Main Content
Tennis·New

Bianca Andreescu begins defence of her National Bank Open title tonight

American John Isner has won his opening-round match at the National Bank Open in Toronto, 6-4, 6-1 over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

Plays opening match in Montreal

The Canadian Press ·
Bianca Andreescu celebrates after defeating Serena Williams to win the Rogers Cup in 2019. Andreescu plays her first match in defence of her title of the tournament, now called the National Bank Open. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Mississauga's Bianca Andreescu begins defence of her national tennis championship title tonight when she faces Britain's Harriet Dart in the second round of the National Bank Open.

Andreescu won the tournament, then known as the Rogers Cup in 2019. Last year's tournament was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In play earlier today, American Coco Gauff defeated Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, while Britain's Johanna Konta defeated China's Zhang Shuai, who retired in the second set.

On the men's side, being played in Toronto, American John Isner won his opening-round match 6-4, 6-1 over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

Isner, ranked No. 30 on the ATP men's tour, made quick work of the 35th-ranked Davidovich Fokina, winning the centre-court match at the Aviva Centre in just over an hour.

In other men's singles action on Tuesday, Kei Nishikori of Japan defeated Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia; Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia defeated Jenson Brooksby of the U.S.; Dusan Lajovic of Serbia defeated Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland; and Karen Khachanov of Russia defeated the U.K.'s Cameron Norrie.

In men's doubles, Rohan Bopanna of India and Ivan Dodig of Croatia defeated Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, while Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Marcelo Melo of Brazil defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland and Jannik Sinner of Italy.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now