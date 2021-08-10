Bianca Andreescu begins defence of her National Bank Open title tonight

Mississauga's Bianca Andreescu begins defence of her national tennis championship title tonight when she faces Britain's Harriet Dart in the second round of the National Bank Open.

Andreescu won the tournament, then known as the Rogers Cup in 2019. Last year's tournament was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In play earlier today, American Coco Gauff defeated Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, while Britain's Johanna Konta defeated China's Zhang Shuai, who retired in the second set.

On the men's side, being played in Toronto, American John Isner won his opening-round match 6-4, 6-1 over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

Isner, ranked No. 30 on the ATP men's tour, made quick work of the 35th-ranked Davidovich Fokina, winning the centre-court match at the Aviva Centre in just over an hour.

In other men's singles action on Tuesday, Kei Nishikori of Japan defeated Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia; Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia defeated Jenson Brooksby of the U.S.; Dusan Lajovic of Serbia defeated Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland; and Karen Khachanov of Russia defeated the U.K.'s Cameron Norrie.

In men's doubles, Rohan Bopanna of India and Ivan Dodig of Croatia defeated Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, while Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Marcelo Melo of Brazil defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland and Jannik Sinner of Italy.