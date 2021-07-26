National Bank Open green lit for Toronto, Montreal next month
Tennis Canada says it has received approval from the country's top health agency to host the National Bank Open in Toronto, Ont. and Montreal, Que.
Federal government approves tournament formerly known as Rogers Cup, venues expected to host 5,000 fans
Tennis Canada says it has received approval from the country's top health agency to host the National Bank Open in Toronto, Ont. and Montreal, Que.
The organizing body says the Public Health Agency of Canada has issued a letter of approval for the tournament, formerly known as the Rogers Cup, marking the final authorization needed for the event to go ahead.
The events in Montreal and Toronto will be permitted to host fans, with both venues expected to host roughly 5,000 people.
Ticket sales for the women's tournament in Montreal are already underway, while ticket sales for the men's tournament are due to go on sale.
Gavin Ziv, the managing director of the National Bank Open in Toronto, says there are no words to describe how happy officials are with the outcome.
Tennis Canada said last week that Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, David Goffin and Stan Wawrinka have all withdrawn from the tournament, making Russia's Daniil Medvedev the tournament's top seed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?