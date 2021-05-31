Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open after fined for media boycott
Naomi Osaka, who was fined $15,000 US at the French Open for skipping a post-match news conference after her first-round victory, withdrew from the tournament on Monday.
Japan's Naomi Osaka announced on Monday she was withdrawing from the French Open in the wake of her decision to boycott post-match media duties at the Grand Slam tournament.
Osaka was fined $15,000 US by Grand Slam organizers for failing to attend a news conference following her first-round win.
The 23-year-old made the announcement on Twitter.
"I think now the best thing for the tournament, other players and my wellbeing is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis."
