Osaka pledges prize money from Western & Southern Open to Haitian earthquake relief efforts
7.2-magnitude earthquake struck impoverished country that her father hails from
Naomi Osaka has pledged to donate her earnings from next week's Western & Southern Open to support earthquake relief efforts in Haiti, the Caribbean nation her father hails from.
The four-time Grand Slam champion announced her pledge in response to the 7.2-magnitude quake that struck the impoverished country on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring hundreds.
"Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break," Osaka said on Twitter.
"I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we'll keep rising."
Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break. I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising 🇭🇹❤️🙏🏾—@naomiosaka
World number two Osaka, whose mother is Japanese and who plays under the Japanese flag, has used her platform to call attention to the causes she cares about.
She wore masks at last year's U.S. Open with the names of victims of police violence on them.
Osaka is seeded second at the tournament in Cincinnati, which runs from Aug. 14 to Aug. 22.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?