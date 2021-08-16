Naomi Osaka breaks down in tears in 1st press conference since French Open exit
Reporter at Western & Southern Open accuses Osaka of using media when it suits her
A tearful Naomi Osaka briefly left a press conference in Cincinnati on Monday after her relationship with the journalists was put under the spotlight by a reporter who accused her of using the media when it suits her.
Osaka has lately had a strained relationship with sections of the media, saying her mental health is adversely impacted by certain lines of questioning.
Hence on Monday when a local Cincinnati reporter at the Western and Southern Open suggested that Osaka benefits from her huge media profile but does not like speaking to reporters, the world number two teared up as she tried to formulate an answer.
'I'm figuring it out'
"When you say I'm not crazy about dealing with you guys, what does that refer to?" asked Osaka, who is of Japanese-Haitian heritage.
"Ever since I was younger, I have had a lot of media interest on me, and I think it's because of my background as well.
During the exchange, she wiped away tears and pulled her visor over her eyes to hide her face before the moderator called for a pause to proceedings.
Osaka left the room briefly but returned to complete the news conference after regaining her composure.
The exchange highlighted the challenges Osaka faces as one of the world's most famous athletes.
The standoff not only led to Osaka revealing that she has struggled to cope with depression for a number of years but it also prompted her to pull out from Roland Garros and Wimbledon for the sake of her mental well-being.
After losing early at the Tokyo Games, where she was given the honor of lighting the Olympic flame at the opening ceremony, she admitted she struggled to cope with the huge pressure and expectation placed on her.
Osaka's agent condemns line of questioning
Osaka's agent Stuart Duguid condemned the reporter's line of questioning on Monday in a written statement provided to Reuters.
"The bully at the Cincinnati Enquirer is the epitome of why player/media relations are so fraught right now," said Duguid.
"Everyone on that Zoom will agree that his tone was all wrong and his sole purpose was to intimidate. Really appalling behavior," he said.
The reporter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The 23-year-old Japanese player has used her platform to call attention to mental health issues and said she has felt supported by her fellow athletes.
"The biggest eye opener was going to the Olympics and having other athletes come up to me and say they were really glad that I did what I did," she said.
"I'm proud of what I did and I think that it was something that needed to be done."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?