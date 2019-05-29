Nadal quickly disposes of German qualifier in 2nd round

Rafael Nadal has advice for the kids dreaming about winning the French Open.

"The main thing is, don't think about winning Roland Garros," the 11-time champion said after reaching the third round with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over German qualifier and 114th-ranked Yannick Maden.

The stands at Roland Garros are traditionally filled with children on Wednesdays, the traditional midweek day off for schools in France. Nadal was asked during his post-match interview if he could give some tips for success on the Parisian clay to the children who watched him dispatch his opponent.

"Have fun, enjoy, and try your best every single day," said Nadal, who is aiming for a record-extending 12th title at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament. "I never thought about [winning Roland Garros]. I've just tried my best, enjoyed the process. Think about your personal feeling, the most important thing is to finish your career knowing you gave your best every single day."

Tsitsipas in 3rd round for first time

Elsewhere, top-ranked Roger Federer, playing at Roland Garros after a four-year absence, was scheduled to face 144th-ranked Oscar Otte in the main stadium.

Sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas also made it to the third round at Roland Garros for the first time, overcoming a slow start to beat Hugo Dellien of Bolivia 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5.

Tsitsipas, 20, achieved his best performance at a major in January at the Australian Open, losing in the semifinals. In the buildup to the French Open he reached the final in Rome and the semifinals in Madrid.

In the women's draw, last year's runner-up Sloane Stephens faces Sara Sorribes Tormo and second-seeded Karolina Pliskova battles Kristina Kucova.