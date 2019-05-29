Nadal quickly disposes of German qualifier in 2nd round
11-time champion tells school kids in attendance to 'try your best every single day'
Rafael Nadal has advice for the kids dreaming about winning the French Open.
The stands at Roland Garros are traditionally filled with children on Wednesdays, the traditional midweek day off for schools in France. Nadal was asked during his post-match interview if he could give some tips for success on the Parisian clay to the children who watched him dispatch his opponent.
Tsitsipas in 3rd round for first time
Elsewhere, top-ranked Roger Federer, playing at Roland Garros after a four-year absence, was scheduled to face 144th-ranked Oscar Otte in the main stadium.
Tsitsipas, 20, achieved his best performance at a major in January at the Australian Open, losing in the semifinals. In the buildup to the French Open he reached the final in Rome and the semifinals in Madrid.
In the women's draw, last year's runner-up Sloane Stephens faces Sara Sorribes Tormo and second-seeded Karolina Pliskova battles Kristina Kucova.
