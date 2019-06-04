Semifinal berth 'very, very important' to emotional Rafael Nadal
Defending champ sweeps Kei Nishikori, moves on to face longtime rival Federer
Rafael Nadal has advanced to a record-extending 12th Roland Garros semifinal with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 win over Kei Nishikori.
"I'm very satisfied, it's incredible, lots of emotions," Nadal said. "To be back in the semifinals is something very, very important."
Leading 6-1, 6-1, 4-2 against Nishikori on Court Philippe Chatrier, Nadal shook his head in disbelief when tournament organizers took the decision to stop play at the clay-court Grand Slam because a thunderstorm was on its way.
Before that, the closest thing to a hurricane at Roland Garros had been Nadal himself.
Meanwhile, Roger Federer defeated friend Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a tight battle on Court Suzanne Lenglen to set up the 39th career meeting between Federer and longtime rival Nadal.
Nadal has won all five meetings with Federer at Roland Garros.
Konta advances on women's side
Wawrinka beat Federer in straight sets in their last Roland Garros meeting at the same stage four years ago. Until last week, that 2015 match was also the last time Federer played in the clay-court Grand Slam tournament, having missed the 2016 edition to rest a sore back and then skipping the clay season altogether the following two years.
Konta served six aces, stepped into the court to crush winners off second serves and never gave the seventh-seeded Stephens time to find her rhythm or groove.
WATCH | Highlights of Johanna Konta's rare British feat:
"To play one of the best players in the world and then play at the level I did, I feel really proud of myself," Konta told the crowd.
Konta has now reached the semifinals at three of the four major tournaments, but has yet to reach a final.
She will next play either unseeded teen Marketa Vondrousova or No. 31 Petra Martic.
