Zverev, defending champion Tsitsipas reach quarter-finals of Monte Carlo Masters
Fritz, Dimitrov also advance at clay-court season opener
Third-ranked Alexander Zverev beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2, 7-5 at the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the clay-court season opener in Monaco.
Carreno Busta broke Zverev to open the second set and built a 3-1 lead before the German rallied, setting up a quarterfinal match against Jannik Sinner.
"I have lost focus a little bit in the second set," Zverev said.
He then played more aggressively, adding: "I am not going to win big titles just by pushing the ball."
Backhand of the week? <a href="https://twitter.com/AlexZverev?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlexZverev</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ROLEXMCMASTERS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ROLEXMCMASTERS</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ROLEXMCMASTERS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ROLEXMCMASTERS</a> <a href="https://t.co/vBZfVDOAKT">pic.twitter.com/vBZfVDOAKT</a>—@atptour
Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced by beating Laslo Djere 7-5, 7-6 (1). The fifth-ranked Greek will meet Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in the quarterfinals.
"I really had to work hard for this win," Tsitsipas said.
Sinner beat eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 to advance, winning six straight games in the second set and dominating the decider before wrapping it up with his seventh break.
Indian Wells winner Taylor Fritz reached the quarterfinals by defeating doubles partner Sebastian Korda 7-6 (4), 7-5.
Fritz will meet Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who stunned top-ranked Novak Djokovic on Tuesday. The Spaniard beat David Goffin 6-4, 6-1 to advance on Thursday.
Grigor Dimitrov also advanced by upsetting seventh-ranked Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?