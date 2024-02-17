Raonic withdraws from Rotterdam quarterfinal against Sinner with injury

Canada's Milos Raonic withdrew from his quarterfinal against top seed Jannik Sinner with an injury Friday at the ABN Amro Open tennis tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Raonic was trailing 7-6 (4), 1-1 when he left the match after securing a hold to even the second set.

The 33-year-old Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., returned to the ATP Tour last year after an extended injury absence

The former world No. 3 was seeking to advance to his first semifinal since the 2020 Paris Masters.

Raonic, who came into Rotterdam ranked 309th in the world, showed some of his peak form against Sinner, the world No. 4.

He hit 11 aces past the Italian before retiring from the match.

WATCH l Raonic retires with injury: