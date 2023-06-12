Content
Tennis

Raonic posts 1st-round win in return to ATP Tour after nearly 2-year injury absence

Canada's Milos Raonic defeated Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4 at the Libema Open for his first ATP Tour match victory in nearly two years.

Canadian and former world No. 3 beats Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic at Libema Open

The Canadian Press ·
Men's tennis player returns the ball during a match at the Atlanta Open.
Milos Raonic of Canada picked up his first ATP Tour victory since July 2021 on Monday, defeating Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. (Casey Sykes/Getty Images/File)

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., needed one hour 24 minutes to complete the first-round win in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

The 32-year-old has missed time of late due to Achilles tendon and toe injuries.

Raonic's last tour match was a three-set loss to American Brandon Nakashima in July 2021.

Raonic rose as high as No. 3 in the world rankings in 2016.

He reached the Wimbledon final that year, becoming the first Canadian in the modern era to reach a Grand Slam men's singles final.

