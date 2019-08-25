Skip to Main Content
Milos Raonic withdraws from U.S. Open with glute Injury: reports
According to sources, Milos Raonic has reportedly pulled out of the U.S. Open with a glute injury.

Canadian tennis star also pulled out of Rogers Cup earlier this month with similar injury

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Milos Raonic has reportedly withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to an ongoing glute injury. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press )

The injury is supposedly the same one that forced the tennis star to withdraw from the Rogers Cup earlier this month during a match against fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

More to come…

