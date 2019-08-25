Milos Raonic withdraws from U.S. Open with glute Injury: reports
According to sources, Milos Raonic has reportedly pulled out of the U.S. Open with a glute injury.
Canadian tennis star also pulled out of Rogers Cup earlier this month with similar injury
According to sources, Milos Raonic has reportedly pulled out of the U.S. Open with a glute injury.
The injury is supposedly the same one that forced the tennis star to withdraw from the Rogers Cup earlier this month during a match against fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.
US OPEN: Milos Raonic pulls out of the 2019 US Open. He has a 'glute' injury that first occurred vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at Rogers Cup in Montreal. It was getting better and he might have been played if he had a Tuesday start - but was scheduled Monday. Next event is Laver Cup.—@tomtebbutt
More to come…
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.