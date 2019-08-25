Milos Raonic withdraws from U.S. Open with glute Injury: reports

According to sources, Milos Raonic has reportedly pulled out of the U.S. Open with a glute injury.

The injury is supposedly the same one that forced the tennis star to withdraw from the Rogers Cup earlier this month during a match against fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

US OPEN: Milos Raonic pulls out of the 2019 US Open. He has a 'glute' injury that first occurred vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at Rogers Cup in Montreal. It was getting better and he might have been played if he had a Tuesday start - but was scheduled Monday. Next event is Laver Cup. —@tomtebbutt

