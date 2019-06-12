Milos Raonic advances to Stuttgart quarter-finals with tiebreak win
Canada's Milos Raonic is off to the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open. The No. 6 seed from Thornhill, Ont., edged Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (1) in second-round action of the ATP Tour 250 grass-court event on Wednesday.
Canadian defeated 79th-ranked Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
Canada's Milos Raonic is off to the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open. The No. 6 seed from Thornhill, Ont., edged Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (1) in second-round action of the ATP Tour 250 grass-court event on Wednesday.
It was the second third-set tiebreak win in a row for Raonic, who beat Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin in the first round.
The hard-hitting Raonic out-aced the 79th-ranked Tsonga 24-15. The Canadian saved all four of Tsonga's four break-point chances.
Raonic, the runner-up in Stuttgart last year, will face Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the quarter-finals.
The 52nd-ranked Fucsovics upset No. 4 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-5 on Wednesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.