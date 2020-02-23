Milos Raonic gets bumped from Delray following semifinal loss
American Reilly Opelka defeated Canadian Milos Raonic on Sunday to advance to the final of the Delray Beach Open men's tennis tournament.
American Reilly Opelka will face unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in final
American Reilly Opelka defeated Canadian Milos Raonic on Sunday to advance to the final of the Delray Beach Open men's tennis tournament.
The six-foot-11, 225-pound Opelka secured a 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 semifinal win over Raonic. The two were relegated to playing Sunday after their match Saturday night was postponed due to rain.
Opelka will face unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the final later Sunday.
Opelka tied the head-to-head series 1-1. Raonic, of Thornhill, Ont., won the first meeting last year at Wimbledon in straight sets.
WATCH | Milos Raonic falls to Reilly Opelka in Delray semis:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.