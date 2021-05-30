Canada's Milos Raonic drops out of French Open

Canada's Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the French Open.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., made the decision on Sunday, just before the main draw for the clay-court Grand Slam started.

The Canadian has not played in the French Open since 2017.

Clay traditionally is not Raonic's preferred surface.

He did not play in any of the clay-court events leading up to the French Open this year.

The No. 17 seed was replaced in the draw by lucky loser Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

