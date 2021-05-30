Canada's Milos Raonic drops out of French Open
Canada's Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the French Open. The Thornhill, Ont. native made the decision on Sunday, just before the main draw for the clay-court Grand Slam started.
Thornhill, Ont. tennis star has not played in the French Open since 2017
Clay traditionally is not Raonic's preferred surface.
He did not play in any of the clay-court events leading up to the French Open this year.
The No. 17 seed was replaced in the draw by lucky loser Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.
