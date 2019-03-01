Federer going for 100th title in Dubai final
Swiss tennis star to face Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on Saturday
Roger Federer can win the 100th title of his career at the Dubai Championships on Saturday.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion will have to beat the rising star of tennis to do so.
Federer set up a title match against 20-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas by defeating Borna Coric 6-2, 6-2 in just 67 minutes in the semifinals of the ATP event on Friday.
Federer, who is 37, is looking to become the second man in the professional era to reach 100 tour-level tournament titles, joining Jimmy Connors, who won 109. Seven of Federer's previous 99 wins have come in Dubai.
Tsitsipas had a tougher time getting to the final, rallying for a 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) win over Gael Monfils.
Saturday's match will be a battle of the generations — and a repeat of their meeting in the last 16 of the Australian Open in January, which was surprisingly won by Tsitsipas in four sets on his way to the semifinals.
Tsitsipas won the Open 13 in Marseille without dropping a set last week for the second title of his career, and has continued his strong form in the United Arab Emirates. He is now assured of a place in the top 10 of the world rankings for first time, replacing Marin Cilic.
