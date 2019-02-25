Milos Raonic bounced in 1st round at Dubai tournament
Canadian eliminated by unseeded Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany
Canada's Milos Raonic lost 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in a first-round upset at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday.
The seventh-seeded Raonic, of Thornhill, Ont., had 15 aces to Struff's seven and won 82 per cent of first-serve points, but could not overcome his 54th-ranked opponent at the ATP Tour 500, hard-court event.
Raonic, ranked 14th in the world, is 1-2 since returning from a knee injury suffered at the Australian Open in January.
Raonic had won his only previous meeting against Struff — at Wimbledon last year.
Meanwhile, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is expected to play his first-round match at the Brasil Open against Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas on Tuesday in Sao Paulo. The 18-year-old is coming off a run to the final at the Rio Open.
On the women's side, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., is expected to return to action on Tuesday at the Abierto Mexicano TELCEL in Acapulco, Mexico. The 18-year-old will face Swiss wild card Jil Teichmann.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.