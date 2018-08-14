Milos Raonic moves easily into 2nd round in Cincinnati

Canada's Milos Raonic cruised into the second round of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic on Tuesday.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., converted 95 per cent of his successful first serves into points, including 13 aces. He converted three of five break-point opportunities while never facing break point himself. He is a two-time semifinalist at the event.

Playing in his first match since retaking the mantle of top-seeded Canadian on the ATP Tour from Denis Shapovalov, Raonic completed the 57-minute win by breaking Lajovic in the final game.

Raonic, ranked 29th in the world, next faces lucky loser Malek Jaziri. The Tunisian had a bye into the second round, replacing top-ranked Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the main draw.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to face Britain's Kyle Edmund in a second-round match later Tuesday.

Edmund and Shapovalov had faced each other five times heading into their latest match, with the Canadian holding a 3-2 edge.

Pliskova, Kyrgios move on

Karolina Pliskova snapped a seven-match losing streak against Agnieszka Radwanska to reach the second round with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Tuesday.

Nick Kyrgios, last year's Cincinnati finalist, fought off qualifier Denis Kudla for a 6-7 (2), 7-5, 7-6 (9) victory.

Australian Open semifinalist Hyeon Chung won the last five games to beat Jack Sock 2-6, 6-1, 6-2. Sock has lost eight straight matches since winning in Rome on May 13.

Robin Haase also made it to the second round, defeating Filip Krajinovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

On the women's side, Elise Mertens scored a 6-4, 6-2 win over Magdalena Rybarikova. Ashleigh Barty stopped wild-card Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 7-5.

Maria Sakkari upset Indian Wells champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 7-6 (8). Ekaterina Makarova cruised past qualifier Ana Bogdan 6-3, 6-2.