Canada's Milos Raonic withdraws from upcoming Davis Cup Finals with back injury
Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont. will step in as Canada faces Italy on Nov. 18
Canada will not have Milos Raonic on its roster for the inaugural Davis Cup Finals next week in Madrid because of a back injury.
The veteran pro from Thornhill, Ont., has struggled with injuries in recent years. Raonic missed the U.S. Open because of a back injury and has played just three official matches this fall.
"It is very hard and disappointing for me that I will not be able to represent my country at Davis Cup," Raonic said Monday in a statement. "My health has continued to let me down through this entire year and now once again. I will take the appropriate time to get healthy and I look forward to being back on court next season."
Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., will replace the 31st-ranked Raonic. Schnur has climbed 100 spots in the rankings this year and is currently at No. 94.
Schnur will be joined by No. 15 Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., No. 21 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal and No. 149 Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver.
"I'm very happy to be able to play in the Davis Cup Finals but, of course, I first want to wish Milos a speedy recovery," Schnur said. "It's an honour for me to represent Canada in this team competition."
Canada faces Italy on Nov. 18 and the United States on Nov. 19 in Group F play.
The winners of the six groups and the next two best teams advance to the quarter-finals.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.