Raonic pulls out of Wimbledon after 'minor setback' in calf injury rehab
Canadian star also withdrew ahead of French Open 3 weeks ago
Canada's Milos Raonic has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to a calf injury.
Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., announced his decision Saturday in a post on Instagram.
The world No. 18 wrote that he was "sad and hurt" about not being able to compete at the storied tennis event at the end of the month.
"It is a pinnacle in my schedule each and every year," Raonic wrote to his 357,000 followers. "I was working hard preparing many of the recent tournaments. On the second to last day I hurt my calf. I have been working hard to heal it but had a minor setback.
Raonic also withdrew from the French Open three weeks ago, before the tournament got underway.
The Canadian was a finalist at Wimbledon in 2016, losing to Andy Murray in straight sets.
Main draw play at Wimbledon begins June 28.
WATCH | Go behind the scenes with Canada's Olympic climbing team:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?