Tennis

Raonic pulls out of Wimbledon after 'minor setback' in calf injury rehab

In an Instagram post, Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic says he was "sad and hurt" having to withdraw from Wimbledon due to a calf injury. "It is a pinnacle in my schedule each and every year," the world No. 18 stated.

Canadian star also withdrew ahead of French Open 3 weeks ago

The Canadian Press ·
Milos Raonic has withdrawn from Wimbledon after suffering a “minor setback” in his recovery from a calf injury. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Canada's Milos Raonic has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to a calf injury.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., announced his decision Saturday in a post on Instagram.

The world No. 18 wrote that he was "sad and hurt" about not being able to compete at the storied tennis event at the end of the month.

"It is a pinnacle in my schedule each and every year," Raonic wrote to his 357,000 followers. "I was working hard preparing many of the recent tournaments. On the second to last day I hurt my calf. I have been working hard to heal it but had a minor setback.

"Therefore, I won't be ready for Wimbledon. I will be working hard to get back as soon as possible."

Raonic also withdrew from the French Open three weeks ago, before the tournament got underway.

The Canadian was a finalist at Wimbledon in 2016, losing to Andy Murray in straight sets.

Main draw play at Wimbledon begins June 28.

