Milos Raonic advances to Wimbledon quarter-finals

Canadian Milos Raonic is heading to the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the third year in a row.

The No. 13 seed defeated unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in the fourth round.

Once again, Raonic was dominant with his serve. McDonald didn't have a single break-point opportunity against Raonic.

Raonic, the best player in tie-breaks on the ATP Tour in the past year, lost his first tie-break of the tournament in the third set after winning his previous four.

But the 27-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., bounced back in the fourth set to beat the 103rd-ranked McDonald.

Raonic lost to Roger Federer in the quarter-finals last year. In 2016, he lost to Andy Murray in the final.

Raonic will face the winner of a match between No. 9 seed John Isner of the U.S., and No. 31 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the quarter-finals. It will be Raonic's first match against a seeded player at the tournament.

Federer charged through in the men's draw, advancing to a record-extending 16th Wimbledon quarterfinal with a 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 victory over Adrian Mannarino of France.

The eight-time champion lost just five points in a 16-minute first set but faced break points for the first time in this year's tournament, saving all four.

Federer has now won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon to move within one straight-sets victory of breaking his previous longest streak at the All England Club, when he won 34 in a row between the third round in 2005 and the final in 2006.

Meanwhile, Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa is off to the women's doubles quarter-finals.

Dabrowski and partner Yifan Xu of China, the sixth seeds, downed No. 17 seeds Vania King of the U.S., and Katarina Srebotnik of Slovenia 6-3, 6-3 in a third-round match.

Dabrowski and Xu will face American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals.