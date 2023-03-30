Cirstea upsets Sabalenka to reach Miami Open semifinals; night matches rained out
11th-ranked Sinner advances to men's semis with win over Ruusuvuori
Sorana Cirstea advanced to her first semifinal of a WTA 1000 event in a decade, beating Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-4 at the Miami Open on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old Cirstea beat the highest-ranked opponent of her career by knocking off the second-ranked Sabalenka. Cirstea previously defeated No. 4 Caroline Garcia this month at Indian Wells and topped Garcia again in the second round at Miami.
"I think I'm a bit speechless," Cirstea said. "I came out knowing that it's going to be a really tough match. Aryna hits so hard, so I knew I had to hold my ground, and I'm very, very happy with my performance today."
Sorana's MOMENT 🌟<a href="https://twitter.com/sorana_cirstea?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sorana_cirstea</a> stuns No.2 seed Sabalenka to reach her second WTA 1000 semifinal! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/tH6njQAQKv">pic.twitter.com/tH6njQAQKv</a>—@WTA
The 74th-ranked Romanian, who has two career singles titles, will face either Petra Kvitova and Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals. The Kvitova-Alexandrova match had been scheduled for Wednesday night but was postponed to Thursday because of rain; also postponed was the men's match between top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and No. 10 Taylor Fritz.
Sabalenka had six double faults, three of them on break points, and made 21 unforced errors to just nine for Cirstea.
"I guess people like to keep count of the age, the years, the results, but I never do that. I just mind my own business, work hard, do my thing, believe in my game, work with my coach Thomas Johansson — we just started in December and so far, I think it's going great," Cirstea said.
In the men's draw, 11th-ranked Jannik Sinner beat Emil Ruusuvuori in the quarterfinals 6-3, 6-1.
