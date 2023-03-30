Content
Cirstea upsets Sabalenka to reach Miami Open semifinals; night matches rained out

Sorana Cirstea advanced to her first semifinal of a WTA 1000 event in a decade, beating Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-4 at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

11th-ranked Sinner advances to men's semis with win over Ruusuvuori

The Associated Press ·
A female tennis player wearing a hat smiles while pumping her right fist and holding her racket in her left hand.
Sorana Cirstea of Romania celebrates her straight-sets win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their Miami Open quarterfinal match at Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old Cirstea beat the highest-ranked opponent of her career by knocking off the second-ranked Sabalenka. Cirstea previously defeated No. 4 Caroline Garcia this month at Indian Wells and topped Garcia again in the second round at Miami.

"I think I'm a bit speechless," Cirstea said. "I came out knowing that it's going to be a really tough match. Aryna hits so hard, so I knew I had to hold my ground, and I'm very, very happy with my performance today."

The 74th-ranked Romanian, who has two career singles titles, will face either Petra Kvitova and Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals. The Kvitova-Alexandrova match had been scheduled for Wednesday night but was postponed to Thursday because of rain; also postponed was the men's match between top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and No. 10 Taylor Fritz.

Alexandrova advanced on Tuesday when Bianca Andreescu suffered a left ankle injury and left the court in a wheelchair. On Wednesday, the 22-year-old Andreescu tweeted that she tore two ligaments in her ankle and will be out indefinitely.

Sabalenka had six double faults, three of them on break points, and made 21 unforced errors to just nine for Cirstea.

"I guess people like to keep count of the age, the years, the results, but I never do that. I just mind my own business, work hard, do my thing, believe in my game, work with my coach Thomas Johansson — we just started in December and so far, I think it's going great," Cirstea said.

In the men's draw, 11th-ranked Jannik Sinner beat Emil Ruusuvuori in the quarterfinals 6-3, 6-1.

