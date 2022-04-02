Skip to Main Content
Tennis·ROUNDUP

Ruud, Alcaraz down Cerundolo, Hurkacz to advance to men's final at Miami Open

No. 6 seed Casper Ruud earned the first spot in the Miami Open title match by defeating Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-1 in Friday's semifinals.

Alcaraz, a month away from turning 19, is 2nd-youngest finalist ever in tournament

The Associated Press ·
Norway's Casper Ruud defeated Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina 6-4, 6-1 in the Miami Open semifinals on Friday. Ruud will play Carlos Alcaraz in the final on Sunday. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

"It was a tough match, even though the scoreline said two straight sets," said Ruud, who will be playing in a Masters 1000-level final for the first time. "It was tough."

Ruud will face No. 14 Carlos Alcaraz in the men's title match on Sunday. Alcaraz defeated No. 8 seed Hubert Hurkacz — the defending Miami champion — 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) on Friday night in the last semifinal.

Alcaraz, who is a month away from turning 19, is the second-youngest Miami Open finalist ever.

Rafael Nadal was about a month younger than Alcaraz is now when he made the Miami final; the tournament was called the NASDAQ-100 Open then and was played at Key Biscayne.

Nadal lost a five-setter in the final that year to Roger Federer.

