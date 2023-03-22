Defending champion Iga Swiatek out of Miami Open with rib injury
Top-ranked player said injury bothered her in recent Indian Wells semifinal loss
Defending champion Iga Swiatek pulled out of the Miami Open on Wednesday because of a rib injury.
The No. 1-ranked Swiatek was supposed to face Claire Liu in the second round on Thursday.
As a seeded player, three-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek received a first-round bye in the hard-court tournament that she won a year ago during a 37-match unbeaten run that was the longest in women's tennis in a quarter of a century.
Swiatek, a 21-year-old from Poland, said after a 6-2, 6-2 loss to eventual champion Elena Rybakina in the BNP Paribas Open semifinals Friday that her rib was bothering her.
Instead of playing Swiatek, Liu will go up against 94th-ranked Julia Grabher, who lost in qualifying but now gets to move into the draw.
Liu advanced Tuesday when her first-round opponent, Katerina Siniakova, stopped playing in the second set because of a hurt wrist.
