Ailing Raonic falls in straight sets to Britain's Kyle Edmund in Miami
Fellow Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov remain in men's singles draw
Canada's Milos Raonic dropped a 6-4, 6-4 decision to Britain's Kyle Edmund on Sunday afternoon at the Miami Open.
Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., needed treatment for a back issue early in the second set and his movement appeared laboured at times.
The result left two Canadians in the men's singles draw.
Montreal qualifier Felix Auger-Aliassime was scheduled to play Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday while Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., will likely play Monday against Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev.
Dabrowski in 2nd round of doubles
Shapovalov and India's Rohan Bopanna were scheduled to play their second-round doubles match Sunday against seventh-seeded opponents
In second-round women's doubles play, fifth-seeded Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and China's Yifan Xu were to play Poland's Alicja Rosolska and China's Zhaoxuan Yang.
Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., had the day off after reaching the fourth round in singles play a day earlier.
