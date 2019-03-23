Shapovalov advances in Miami after slow start to 2nd-round match

Canada's Denis Shapovalov defeated Britain's Daniel Evans 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday in second-round play at the Miami Open.

The No. 20 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., had a 37-19 edge in winners. He needed just under two hours to complete the victory.

Shapovalov will play either ninth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia or Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev in the third round.

Shapovalov was scheduled to play a first-round doubles match with India's Rohan Bopanna later Saturday against American Austin Krajicek and New Zealand's Artem Sitak.

In third-round women's singles, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to play eighth-seeded German Angelique Kerber on Saturday night on Hard Rock Stadium's showcase court.

The Canadian was victorious when they played last Sunday in the BNP Paribas Open final at Indian Wells.

Raonic, Auger-Aliassime idle Saturday

Andreescu has a 30-3 record in WTA Tour play this season and has rocketed to No. 24 in the world rankings.

The fifth-seeded women's doubles team of Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and China's Yifan Xu were to open Saturday against Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic and Russia's Irina Khromacheva.

Canada's Milos Raonic and Felix Auger-Aliassime had the day off.

Raonic, the No. 12 seed from Thornhill, Ont., will next play 19th-seeded Kyle Edmund of Britain in the third round. Auger-Aliassime, a qualifier from Montreal, will next play Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.