Shapovalov advances in Miami after slow start to 2nd-round match
Canadian to face No. 9 Marin Cilic or Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev
Canada's Denis Shapovalov defeated Britain's Daniel Evans 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday in second-round play at the Miami Open.
Shapovalov will play either ninth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia or Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev in the third round.
Shapovalov was scheduled to play a first-round doubles match with India's Rohan Bopanna later Saturday against American Austin Krajicek and New Zealand's Artem Sitak.
The Canadian was victorious when they played last Sunday in the BNP Paribas Open final at Indian Wells.
Raonic, Auger-Aliassime idle Saturday
Canada's Milos Raonic and Felix Auger-Aliassime had the day off.
Raonic, the No. 12 seed from Thornhill, Ont., will next play 19th-seeded Kyle Edmund of Britain in the third round. Auger-Aliassime, a qualifier from Montreal, will next play Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.
