Milos Raonic advances to 3rd round of Miami Open
Canadian wins by walkover against Germany's Maximilian Marterer
Canada's Milos Raonic has advanced to the third round of the Miami Open without playing a single point.
The No. 12 seed from Thornhill, Ont., won by walkover against Maximilian Marterer on Friday as the German retired before the second-round match.
Raonic received a first-round bye as a seeded player.
The Canadian will play the winner of a second-round match between Ilya Ivashka of Belarus and Kyle Edmund of Great Britain.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on No. 29 seed Marton Fucsovics of Hungary later Friday in a second-round match. No. 20 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., is slated to face Daniel Evans in a second-round match, likely on Saturday.
On the women's side, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., faces No. 32 seed Sofia Kenin of the United States in a second-round match later Friday.
