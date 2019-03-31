Federer trounces ailing Isner to take Miami Open title
Swiss superstar earns 101st career tournament victory 6-1, 6-4
Roger Federer became tennis' first repeat champion of 2019 when he won his 101st career title Sunday by beating defending champion John Isner in the Miami Open final, 6-1, 6-4.
Federer neutralized Isner's big serve and won 32 of 35 points on his own serve. The 6-foot-10 Isner scrambled so desperately to stay in rallies that he hurt his left foot and limped badly through the final few points.
Federer was the Dubai champion on March 2, and was runner-up at Indian Wells two weeks ago. He's 18-2 this year, which stamps him as a serious threat in Grand Slams later this year, even at age 37.
The first 33 men's and women's titles this year were won by 33 different players, including Ashleigh Barty in the Miami Open women's final Saturday.
WATCH | Federer ousts Isner to win Miami Open:
