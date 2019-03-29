Auger-Aliassime's Miami Open run ended by Isner in semis
Canadian teen falls 7-6(3), 7-6(4) to world No. 9; Shapovalov meets Federer at 7 p.m. ET
Felix Auger-Aliassime's dramatic run at the Miami Open finally has come to an end.
The 18-year-old Montreal native lost 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) to No. 7 seed and defending champion John Isner of the United States in a semifinal of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 event on Friday.
The youngest semifinalist in the 35-year history of the tournament, Auger-Aliassime was broken while serving for each of the first two sets, allowing the American to rally.
The big-serving Isner is now 9-0 in tiebreaks this tournament.
Auger-Aliassime won two qualifying matches before taking another five in a row to advance to the final four. He recorded just the third and fourth breaks against Isner all tournament, but couldn't put him away.
The loss against Isner marked Auger-Aliassime's first in six career matches versus top-20 players.
Fellow Canadian teen Denis Shapovalov, 19, was scheduled to play the Friday evening semifinal against No. 4 seed Roger Federer of Switzerland.
Trouble with the serve
Auger-Aliassime missed a great chance to win the opening set after notching the first break of the match.
But serving at 5-4, Auger-Aliassime had three double-faults, leading to a tiebreak dominated by Isner.
The six-foot-10 American improved to 8-0 at tiebreaks in the event with the first-set win. For Auger-Aliassime, it was his first loss in four tiebreaks at the Miami tourney.
In the second set when leading 5-3, Auger-Aliassime fought off one break point before missing a swinging volley, putting the American back on serve.
Isner got the first point for a mini-break in the second tiebreak and never trailed.
As usual, Isner's serve was his big weapon. He had 21 aces, 15 more than Auger-Aliassime.
Despite the loss, the 57th-ranked Auger-Aliassime is projected to rise to about 33rd in the rankings next week. He is scheduled to return to action at a clay-court event in Morocco starting April 8.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.