Fernandez advances to quarters in Acapulco, Auger-Aliassime runs out of gas
17-year-old women's starlet upsets No. 8 ranked Nao Hibino in straight sets
Canadian qualifier Leylah Annie Fernandez has reached the quarterfinals at the Mexican Open.
The 17-year-old Fernandez toppled eighth-seeded Nao Hibino of Japan 6-3, 6-0 on Wednesday in the Round of 16 to advance.
She means business 😏<br><br>17-year-old 🇨🇦 Leylah Annie Fernandez showing off the shots early.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AMT2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AMT2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/79f9QChA3p">pic.twitter.com/79f9QChA3p</a>—@WTA
Fernandez only needed 64 minutes to beat her eighth-seeded opponent in Acapulco.
The Laval, Que., native will face Russia's Anastasia Potapova in the next round.
Meanwhile, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has been bounced from the Round of 16 on the men's side.
The 19-year-old from Montreal was ousted by Britain's Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-4 in one hour 42 minutes.
Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 19 in the world, was the fourth seed at the ATP 500-level tournament.
Auger-Aliassime, who is still looking for his first ATP title, was coming off a runner-up finish to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in Marseille, France over the weekend. That was the fifth ATP final appearance of his career.
WATCH | Auger-Aliassime upset by Britain's Edmund:
