Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez advances to semis at Mexican Open

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez dispatched Russia's Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 7-5, at the Mexican Open in Acapulco on Thursday to advance to her first-ever WTA tournament semi-final.

The 18-year-old Laval, Que., native is having a breakout tournament and will face home crowd favourite Renata Zarazua in the semi-final match on Friday. Fernandez is currently ranked world No.190 in women's singles tennis and will be searching for her sixth straight win.

Other milestones for Fernandez this season include qualifying for her first Grand Slam main draw at the Australian Open and notching her first top-five win over Belinda Bencic at Fed Cup.

World No.270 Zarazua claimed a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek on Thursday to become the first Mexican semi-finalist in a WTA tournament since 1993.

Make it 🖐 straight wins<br><br>On match point no. 4, 17-year-old 🇨🇦 qualifier Fernandez powers into a first WTA semifinal ousting fellow teen Potapova 6-3, 7-5.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AMT2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AMT2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/vT6HPkc8vH">pic.twitter.com/vT6HPkc8vH</a> —@WTA

Xiyu Wang tops Lin Zhu

China's Xiyu Wang made quick work of countrywoman and sixth seed Lin Zhu on Thursday, winning 6-2, 6-2 in just 61 minutes to reach the other women's singles semi-final at the Mexican Open.

Wang overcame five double faults by winning 84 per cent of her first serves. She saved the only three break points she faced.

In the semis, Wang will face the other remaining seed in the tournament, No. 7 Heather Watson of Great Britain, who battled past Christina McHale 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.