Leylah Fernandez' dream run ends in defeat at Mexican Open final
Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez' dream run at the Mexican Open came crashing to an end following her 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-1, defeat to Heather Watson of Great Britain in Saturday's final.
17-year-old, Laval, Que., native falls in three sets to Great Britain's Heather Watson
Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez' dream run came to an end in the finals of the Mexican Open, following her 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-1, defeat to Heather Watson of Great Britain on Saturday.
The 17-year-old Fernandez from Laval, Que., was playing in her first WTA championship match.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.