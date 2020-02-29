Canada's Leylah Fernandez sweeps into final to extend teenage dream run
Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez advanced to the final of the Mexican Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Renata Zarazua on Friday night.
17-year-old defeats Renata Zarazua, will meet Britain's Heather Watson
Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez advanced to the final of the Mexican Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Renata Zarazua on Friday night.
The 17-year-old Fernandez from Laval, Que., will play in her first-ever WTA final on Saturday against Britain's Heather Watson.
Watson defeated China's Xiyu Wang 6-4, 7-6 (8) in the tournament's other semifinal.
Fernandez and Zarazua had never played before, with the Canadian finishing her Mexican opponent in an hour 27 minutes.
Fernandez became the youngest finalist in the Mexican Open's history when Zarazua double faulted while serving on match point.
She is also the first Canadian to make the event's final.
WATCH | Leylah Fernandez flies into 1st-first career WTA final:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.