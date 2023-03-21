Content
Tennis great Navratilova says she is cancer-free following throat, breast cancer diagnoses

Tennis great Martina Navratilova said she is cancer-free nearly four months after announcing she had been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

Martina Navratilova waves as she is presented in the Royal Box on Centre Court at The All England Tennis Club on the sixth day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament. (Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

The former world No. 1, who won a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles and is considered among one the greatest players of all time, had said in January that the cancer was in Stage 1.

"As far as they know I'm cancer-free," the 66-year-old told Piers Morgan for TalkTV in an excerpt of an interview to be released later on Tuesday.

"I still need to do the right breast probably with radiation but only for a couple of weeks and that's more preventative than anything else."

The cancer was discovered in November last year.

Navratilova was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and recovered

