Maria Sharapova announces her retirement from tennis

Maria Sharapova is calling it a career.

In an essay posted on Vanity Fair and Vogue on Wednesday, the five-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 women's tennis player says she is saying goodbye to the sport she loves after 28 years.

"How do you leave behind the only life you've ever known? How do you walk away from the courts you've trained on since you were a little girl, the game that you love — one which brought you untold tears and unspeakable joys — a sport where you found a family, along with fans who rallied behind you for more than 28 years?

"I'm new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis — I'm saying goodbye."

The 32-year-old Russian star has endured years of chronic shoulder problems and finishes her career ranked No. 373.

In March 2016 it was revealed Sharapova tested positive for the drug meldonium and was suspended from the sport for two years. That penalty was later reduced to 15 months.

