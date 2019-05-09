Djokovic dominates en route to Madrid Open quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic eased into the Madrid Open quarter-finals by beating Jeremy Chardy 6-1, 7-6 (2) on Thursday.

Djokovic dominated the first set and won the final four points of the tiebreaker in the Magic Box.

He racked up a 13th consecutive win over Chardy, all in straight sets.

The top-ranked Djokovic will next face Marin Cilic, who came from behind to beat Laslo Djere 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Djokovic is seeking his second title of the season, and third in Madrid. He began the year by winning the Australian Open.

Earlier in the tournament, Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime faced off in the first round, with the latter defeating his close friend 6-2, 7-6(7).

However, the Montreal native was outmatched in a second-round showdown with Rafael Nadal and lost in straight sets 6-3. 6-3.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime falls in straight sets:

Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to five-time champion Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-3 in the second round of the Madrid Open. 1:56

Playing only a few days after falling ill, Nadal lost only four points on his serve in the first set and broke Auger-Aliassime three times in the second.