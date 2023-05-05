Leylah Fernandez, U.S. partner Taylor Townsend ousted in women's doubles semis at Madrid Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez missed out on her third women's doubles final of the season when she and American partner Taylor Townsend fell 6-4, 0-6, 10-6 to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Friday at the Madrid Open.

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., and Townsend got off to a quick start with a break in the opening game.

Azaranka and Haddad Maia would come back to score four breaks on seven chances in taking the first set.

Fernandez and Townsend posted a 6-0 set for the second straight match in a dominant second frame. The North Americans broke their opponents three times on six chances while saving both break points they faced.

The duo could not hold the momentum in a third set that saw Fernandez and Townsend win just 25 per cent of total service points.

Azarenka and Haddad Maia will play the top-seeded American duo of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff for the title.

Alcaraz celebrates birthday with return to Madrid final

On the attack during most of his semifinal win at the Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz produced his best slice after the match.

Alcaraz was presented with a cake on centre court to celebrate his 20th birthday on Friday after beating 17th-seeded Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3.

After staring at the gargantuan cake whose top was shaped like a tennis ball crowned by the number 20, Alcaraz took a knife and deftly cleaved off a thin piece to give it a try.

After the crowd sung "Happy Birthday" in Spanish, the defending champion told the packed Manolo Santana Stadium, "It truly is incredible to celebrate my birthday with all of you. Each year I celebrate my birthday here. When I turned 18, I played Rafael Nadal [in a loss], when I turned 19 I played [Cameron] Norrie [in a win], and now at 20 I advance to the final."

Carlos Alcaraz poses in front of his birthday cake on Friday after advancing to the Madrid Open final. (Juan Medina/Reuters)

The second-ranked Alcaraz will face 65th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff in Sunday's final after the German fought back from a set down to beat Aslan Karatsev.

Alcaraz is aiming for his fourth title of the season after triumphs in Buenos Aires, Indian Wells, and Barcelona. He is also preparing for the French Open this month.

If Alcaraz successfully defends his title in Madrid, he will recover his world No. 1 ranking by playing one match in Rome next week.

In his first matchup with Alcaraz, Coric surprised early with his ability to counter his drop shots, so Alcaraz changed tactics and just battered the Croat into submission. He took a 3-2 break lead and didn't look back.

Alcaraz has dropped only one set — the first in his opener against Emil Ruusuvuori — at the tournament he won for the first time last year en route to becoming the U.S. Open and the youngest year-end No. 1 in ATP history.

After that comeback win over Ruusuvouri, Alcaraz made quick work of Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov to reach the semifinals.

Alcaraz has won his last 20 matches in Spain.

Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will meet for the title on Saturday.

Ten days ago, Struff lost to Karatsev in qualifying, but he joined the draw as a lucky loser and made the most of it reach his first career final.

His 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Karatsev also meant Struff was the first lucky loser to reach an Masters 1000 final.

The run continues 🤩<br><br>This time around, <a href="https://twitter.com/Struffitennis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Struffitennis</a> comes out on top over Karatsev 4-6 6-3 6-4 and advances to the final in Madrid!<a href="https://twitter.com/MutuaMadridOpen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MutuaMadridOpen</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MMOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MMOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/P6GnP1utfb">pic.twitter.com/P6GnP1utfb</a> —@atptour

Struff struck 15 aces and will hope his big serve helps him dethrone Alcaraz. Struff already upset fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

The final will be his ninth match at the tournament, compared to six for the top-seeded Alcaraz.

Struff beat Alcaraz on clay at the French Open in 2021, while Alcaraz needed five sets to down Struff at Wimbledon last year.