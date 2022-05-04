Nadal returns from injury with straight-sets win at Madrid Open
Canada's Auger-Aliassime faces France's Garin in 2nd-round action later Wednesday
Rafael Nadal got off to a good start in his return from injury, defeating Miomir Kecmanovic in two sets to reach the third round at the Madrid Open on Wednesday.
Nadal showed few signs of rustiness in his 6-1, 7-6 (4) opening win at home. He cruised in the first set and recovered in the second after twice losing his serve following a rain interruption.
The victory lasted nearly two hours, but it was fast enough to allow Nadal to watch Real Madrid's Champions League match later Wednesday night in the Spanish capital. Tournament organizers said Nadal asked to play in the afternoon so his match would not coincide with Madrid's semifinal game against Manchester City.
Nadal is a Madrid fan and on Saturday gave the ceremonial kickoff at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium before the team clinched the Spanish league title with a win against Espanyol.
The fourth-ranked Nadal had been out for nearly 45 days after a rib stress fracture halted his great start to the season, highlighted by winning his record 21st Grand Slam title with victory at the Australian Open.
"Coming from injury I always need to play many matches to regain my best form," Nadal said. "Winning is very important to give me confidence."
Nadal was cruising before getting injured in the semifinals in Indian Wells, where he lost the final to Taylor Fritz for his first defeat of the season. Nadal missed tournaments in Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona.
Seeking 1st Madrid title since 2017
The third-seeded Nadal had been downplaying expectations of winning his sixth Madrid Open title, and first since 2017.
Nadal could face a quarter-final against Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz, and a semifinal against either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or former No. 1 Andy Murray.
If he wins in Madrid, Nadal will move level with Djokovic on a record 37 titles in Masters 1000 tournaments.
Zverev, Norrie advance
Defending champion Alexander Zverev earlier rallied past Marin Cilic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, setting up a third-round encounter with American Sebastian Korda.
The third-ranked Zverev is seeking his first title of the season. He lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Monte Carlo semifinals. Zverev also won in Madrid in 2018.
Qualifier Dusan Lajovic upset fifth-seeded Casper Ruud 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-4, while ninth-seeded Cameron Norrie defeated American John Isner 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
Daniel Evans needed nearly three hours to defeat 17th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (2).
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, seeded eighth, meets unseeded Frenchman Cristian Garin in second-round action later on Wednesday.
2-time champion Halep eliminated
In the women's draw, eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur her second WTA 1000 semifinal by defeating two-time Madrid champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-2.
"It's never easy to play Simona," said Jabeur, who lost to Halep in Dubai earlier this year. "Really happy with the fact that I took my revenge. I can see that I'm progressing in my game and in other stuff. I hope I can continue with this level to play the other matches."
The 21st-ranked Halep had 20 unforced errors and only eight winners.
Jabeur will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova, who defeated American Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3.
With files from CBC Sports
