Canada's Leylah Fernandez advances to women's doubles semis at Madrid Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez and American partner Taylor Townsend advanced to the women's doubles semifinals at the Madrid Open with a 6-0, 7-6 (3) win over Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei and Czechia's Barbora Srtycova on Wednesday.

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., and Townsend racked up three breaks on six chances and won 63.2 per cent of return points in a dominant first set.

The North American pair overcame serving issues in the second set — they had five double-faults and were accurate on just 50 per cent of first serves — to claim the tiebreak and wrap up the match in one hour 17 minutes.

Fernandez, who entered the tournament with a career-high WTA doubles ranking of 38, is looking to win her first doubles title on the tour.

She reached the final in two earlier tournaments this year. Fernandez and Townsend were defeated in the final of the Miami Open last month by American duo Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, and Fernandez and American Bethanie Mattek-Sands fell to Japan's Miyu Kato and Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi in the final of the season-opening ASB Classic in New Zealand.

Fernandez and Townsend will face Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in Friday's semifinals.

Pegula and Gauff will face Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania and Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in the other semifinal.

Alcaraz into semis

Meanwhile, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame a tough test from Karen Khachanov on his way to the semifinals, rallying late in the second set for a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 win.

Alcaraz was down 4-1 and 5-2 in the final set before winning the final five games to secure his fourth straight-set victory in Madrid. The top-seeded Spaniard improved to 27-2 this year, having dropped only one set in his last 19 victories. He will be playing in his third Masters 1000 semifinals of the season.

Alcaraz will next face either 17th-seeded Borna Coric or lucky loser Daniel Altmaier, who play later Thursday.

"This victory will give me a lot of confidence," said Alcaraz, who will turn 20 on Friday. "Karen had been playing at a great level and took me to the limit. The match was decided on small details. He had the chance to win the second set but it came down to details. I'm very happy to have advanced past a player like Karen."

If Alcaraz wins the title again in Madrid, he will regain the No. 1 spot in the world rankings if he plays at least one match in Rome.

Also, Veronika Kudermetova reached the semifinals of a WTA 1000 event for the first time by upsetting third-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 in the women's quarterfinals.

The 12th-seeded Kudermetova sealed her victory with an ace on her second match point to set up a semifinal match against either No. 1 Iga Swiatek or Petra Martic, who will play later Wednesday.

The other women's semifinal match will be played between second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari.

Raducanu to miss next 2 majors

Emma Raducanu will miss the French Open and Wimbledon after announcing that she is having what she called "minor" procedures on both hands and an ankle and expects to be sidelined for "the next few months."

The 2021 U.S. Open champion, a 20-year-old from Britain who was born in Toronto, has struggled with a series of injuries, most recently pulling out of the Madrid Open because of a hand problem.

Raducanu said on her social media accounts that she's dealt with "a recurring injury on a bone of both hands" for the past 10 months. She posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed with her right wrist and hand bandaged.

"I'm disappointed to share that I will be out for the next few months and while I am at it will have another minor procedure that is due on my ankle," the 85th-ranked Raducanu wrote. "It pains me that I will miss the summer events and I tried to downplay the issues so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts."

Raducanu became one of the stars of tennis in 2021, when she made a surprising run to the fourth round at Wimbledon as a teenager ranked outside the top 300, then, soon after, won the U.S. Open to become the first qualifier to claim a Grand Slam singles title.

She hasn't made it past the second round at a major tournament since.