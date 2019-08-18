Madison Keys rallies late to capture her 1st Cincinnati Open
American tennis player was eliminated early in her previous 3 tournaments
Madison Keys headed back on court to receive her first Cincinnati championship trophy, beaming over a career-boosting moment that nobody expected — not even her.
"If you told me this is where I would be a week ago, I would have laughed in your face!" she told the crowd.
Yet there she was, back in the Top 10 and on a surprising upswing heading to New York.
Keys rallied late in both sets Sunday and beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 7-6 (5) in the Western & Southern Open for her second title of the season and the biggest of her career. After flameouts in her last three tournaments, she's got a lot of confidence heading into a U.S. Open that's loaded with intrigue.
WATCH | Madison Keys downs Svetlana Kuznetsova in Cincinnati Open final:
And now Keys is on the rise. She'll move up to a No. 10 ranking for New York after another gritty showing, breaking Kuznetsova to tie both sets 5-5 and pull them out.
Why so unexpected? She hadn't made it past the second round in any of her last three tournaments, including Wimbledon. Plus, she had a tough draw for a tournament played in 90-degree weather for much of the week.
"It's definitely a great building block," Keys said. "I want to do well in New York and have a good end to the season."
The 153rd-ranked player got a late start on the season as she completed a seven-month recovery from a knee injury. In her ninth tournament of the season, she got her game together and got her best result in two years.
"Honestly, I didn't expect to be so good at this tournament," she said.
