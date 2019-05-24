Auger-Aliassime soars into Lyon Open final with comeback win over top seed
Canadian teen Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the final of the Lyon Open. The No. 4 seed from Montreal edged top-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 in semifinal action on Friday at the ATP Tour 250 clay-court event.
The win sends the 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime into Saturday's final against unseeded Benoit Paire of France.
Now ranked 28th in the world, Auger-Aliassime will ride some momentum into next week's French Open, the second Grand Slam of the season.
Lyon will mark his second final on clay this year. He lost in the Rio Open final against Laslo Djere of Serbia in February.
Friday's win was Auger-Aliassime's second against the 18th-ranked Basilashvili this year.
