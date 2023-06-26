Leylah Fernandez breezes to 54-minute, 1st-round victory in Germany

Canada's Leylah Fernandez rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Germany's Lena Papadakis in first-round play Monday at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., needed only 54 minutes to complete the victory at the WTA Tour 250-level event.

She will play Anna Blinkova in the second round. The ninth-seeded Russian posted a 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory over Germany's Sabine Lisicki.

Fifth-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to play Britain's Sonay Kartal later Monday

Diallo wins, Pospisil loses at Wimbledon

Canada's Gabriel Diallo defeated Turkey's Cem Ilkel 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 in first-round qualifying play Monday at Wimbledon in London.

Diallo, the world No. 140 from Montreal, will face Matteo Gigante in the next round. The 254th-ranked Italian defeated Britain's Harry Wendelken 6-3, 7-6 (6) to advance.

The six-foot-eight Diallo is seeded 29th in the qualification draw. Three victories are needed to secure a berth in the main draw at the Grand Slam event.

Vasek Pospisil, a native of Vernon, B.C., dropped a 6-2, 7-6 (2) decision to Brazil's Felipe Meligeni Alves.

Three Canadians are entered in the women's qualifying draw.

Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to open against Britain's Emily Appleton. Toronto's Katherine Sebov was to meet Italy's Nuria Brancaccio and Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., was to play Belgium's Greet Minnen.