Leylah Fernandez eliminates another top 5 seed in march to U.S. Open semifinals
19-year-old Canadian defeats Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7)
Canada's Leylah Fernandez continued her remarkable run at the U.S. Open in New York on Tuesday, earning a spot in the semifinals with an upset victory over Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.
The 19-year-old from Laval, Que., held on through some difficult stretches to post a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7) win over the tournament's No. 5 seed.
Fernandez broke Svitolina midway through the first set and won four of 10 break points across the match spanning two hours and 24 minutes.
Svitolina, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last month, had eight aces and won 72 per cent of her first-serve points. But the Canadian remained patient and agile, dashing across the court to place shots just beyond her opponent's reach.
WATCH | Leylah Fernandez takes U.S. Open by storm:
Fernandez, currently ranked No. 73 in the world, also beat stars Naomi Osaka of Japan in the third round and Germany's Angelique Kerber in the fourth.
She'll face either No. 8 seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic or No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the semifinals.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 12 seed, is set to face Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the men's semifinals later Tuesday.
