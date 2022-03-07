Canada's Leylah Fernandez defeats Camila Osorio to defend Monterrey Open title
Canada's Leylah Fernandez defeated Colombia's Camila Osorio 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) Sunday to win the tournament in Mexico for the second consecutive year.
Laval, Que., native wins her 2nd WTA title
Canada's Leylah Fernandez has defended her title at the Monterrey Open.
It's the second WTA title of Fernandez's career.
