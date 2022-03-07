Skip to Main Content
Canada's Leylah Fernandez defeats Camila Osorio to defend Monterrey Open title

Canada's Leylah Fernandez defeated Colombia's Camila Osorio 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) Sunday to win the tournament in Mexico for the second consecutive year.

Laval, Que., native wins her 2nd WTA title

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Leylah Fernandez, seen here after the quarter-finals on Saturday, won the Monterrey Open for the second straight year. (@Abierto_GNP/Twitter)

Canada's Leylah Fernandez has defended her title at the Monterrey Open.

It's the second WTA title of Fernandez's career.

More to come.

