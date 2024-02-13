Content
Leylah Fernandez advances at Qatar Open after forget start to 2nd-round match

Canada's Leylah Fernandez is off to the round of 16 at the Qatar Open after a 0-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Spain's Paula Badosa on Tuesday.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., rebounded from a 6-0 loss in the opening set Tuesday to defeat Spain's Paul Badosa 6-2, 6-3 in second-round play at the Qatar Open in Doha. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Laval, Que., native had an opening set to forget, having all six of her break point chances saved and having three converted against her, in addition to three aces from Badosa.

However, Fernandez turned it around saving five of Badosa's six break point opportunities along with the Spaniard committing eight of her 10 double faults in the final two sets of play.

Fernandez won 63.5 per cent of her first-serve points, while breaking on four out of 15 chances.

She is set to face fifth-seeded Qinwen Zheng of China on Wednesday.

In doubles action, Fernandez will partner with Georgia's Oksana Kalashnikova to face top-seeded duo of Belgium's Elise Mertens and Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh later Tuesday in the Round of 16.

