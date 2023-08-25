Content
Leylah Fernandez ousted in quarterfinals of Tennis in the Land tournament in Cleveland

Canada's Leylah Fernandez fell 6-3, 6-2 to Germany's Tatjana Maria in the quarterfinals of the Tennis in the Land WTA 250 event in Cleveland on Thursday.

Laval, Que., native will return to action in opening round of U.S. Open on Monday

The Canadian Press ·
A female tennis player looks off into the distance with the racket swung over her left shoulder.
Leylah Fernandez, pictured at the National Bank Open on Aug. 9, was held without an ace and had two double faults in a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Germany's Tatjana Maria on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Tennis in the Land WTA 250 event in Cleveland. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Fernandez of Laval, Que., was held without an ace and had two double faults in the one-hour 23-minute match.

She also won just 51.3 per cent of first-serve points and broke on two of her four chances.

Maria, meanwhile, won 76.9 per cent of first-serve points and broke on five of her seven opportunities.

The German also had two aces to one double fault.

Fernandez will next be in action against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in the opening round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

WATCH | Fernandez falls to Maria in Cleveland:

Leylah Annie Fernandez eliminated at Cleveland Open

1 hour ago
Duration 1:54
German Tatjana Maria defeated Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-3, 6-2 in quarterfinal action at the Cleveland Open Thursday.
