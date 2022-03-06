Skip to Main Content
Defending champion Leylah Fernandez cruises into Monterrey Open final

Canada's Leylah Fernandez's title defence remains alive after she defeated Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4 in commanding fashion in the semifinal Saturday.

Laval, Que., teen defeats Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Leylah Fernandez kept her Monterrey Open title defence alive on Saturday by defeating Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4 in commanding fashion in their semifinal match. (@Abierto_GNP/Twitter)

Canada's Leylah Fernandez has punched her ticket to the final of the Monterrey Open for the second year in a row.

Fernandez's title defence remains alive after she defeated Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4 in commanding fashion in the semifinal Saturday.

The match lasted one hour and 12 minutes. The 19-year-old from Laval, Que., needed just 22 minutes to win the first set.

Fernandez, the tournament's second seed, had three aces in the match and broke her opponent three times.

The Canadian started the match strong, winning the first nine points.

Fernandez returns to to the Monterrey Open final after winning the tournament last year — the first WTA title of her career.

She faces Colombia's Camila Osorio in the final.

WATCH | Fernandez advances to Monterrey Open semis with win over Wang Qiang:

Canadian Leylah Fernandez advances to Monterrey semis

14 hours ago
Duration 2:44
Fernandez defeated Wang Qiang in straight sets, 7-6, 6-4, at the Monterrey Open in Mexico. 2:44
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

