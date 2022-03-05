Skip to Main Content
Tennis

Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive.

Laval, Que., teen dispatches China's Qiang Wang 7-6, 6-4 in quarter-finals matchup

Canada's Leylah Fernandez defeats China's Qiang Wang in quarter-finals at the Monterrey Open on Saturday to secure semifinal spot. (@Abierto_GNP/Twitter)

The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two.

Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday.

The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match.

Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz will play in the other semifinal match.

WATCH | Fernandez off to Monterrey Open semis:

Canadian Leylah Fernandez advances to Monterrey semis

3 hours ago
Duration 2:44
Fernandez defeated Wang Qiang in straight sets, 7-6, 6-4, at the Monterrey Open in Mexico. 2:44
