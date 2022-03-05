Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open
Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive.
Laval, Que., teen dispatches China's Qiang Wang 7-6, 6-4 in quarter-finals matchup
Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive.
The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two.
Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday.
The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match.
Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz will play in the other semifinal match.
WATCH | Fernandez off to Monterrey Open semis:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?