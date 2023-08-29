2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez ousted in 1st round, joins other Canadians

Canada's Leylah Fernandez is out of the U.S. Open after a 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4 loss to 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova on Tuesday.

Fernandez, a finalist at the Grand Slam in 2022, was up 4-3 in the decisive third set after scoring a break in the seventh game.

But Alexandrova got that break right back to tie the set 4-4, and, after a hold, picked up her eighth break to win the match in just over three hours.

Fernandez, who entered the tournament ranked 67th in the world, saw her record this season drop to 24-19.

WATCH l Fernandez eliminated in 3 hour match:

Leylah Annie Fernandez falls in the opening round at the U.S. Open Duration 3:54 Montreal's Leylah Annie Fernandez is eliminated in the opening round of the U.S. Open, in a 3 hour, 3 set match to Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova (7-6,5-7,6-4).

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino, the last Canadian still alive in singles play, faced Romania's Patricia Tig later Tuesday.

On Monday, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., were ousted after losses to Mackenzie McDonald (7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-2, 6-3, 6-4), respectively.

WATCH | Raonic eliminated by Tsitsipas:

Canada's Raonic ousted by Tsitsipas of Greece in 1st round of U.S. Open Duration 2:43 Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., falls to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round of the U.S. Open.

Medvedev prevails in 74 minutes

Daniil Medvedev sent an early message this U.S. Open might be more than a two-man race between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

The 2021 champion rolled into the second round Tuesday, beating Attila Balazs 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 in one hour 14 minutes.

About 12 hours after Djokovic won easily in his return to the U.S. Open, the No. 3-seeded Medvedev looked just as impressive as when he beat Djokovic for the 2021 title to deny the 23-time major champion from Serbia what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969.

Alcaraz, the No. 1 seed, was set to begin his title defence Tuesday night against Dominik Koepfer.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime knocked out of U.S. Open:

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime falls in upset loss to American McDonald at U.S. Open Duration 2:18 Mackenzie McDonald of the United States defeats 15th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the opening round of the U.S. Open.

Alcaraz edged Djokovic for the title at Wimbledon, after Djokovic eliminated the Spaniard in the semifinals en route to the French Open title.

Medvedev certainly has the game to compete with either on the hard courts of the U.S. Open, where the Russian was also the runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2019 before winning his first major two years later.

The schedule also featured a number of veteran U.S. Open champions. Venus Williams, 43, who won two of her seven Grand Slam singles titles at Flushing Meadows, was scheduled to play before Alcaraz on Arthur Ashe Stadium against qualifier Greet Minnen of Belgium.

Andy Murray, who won the 2012 U.S. Open title, and Stan Wawrinka, who won the trophy in 2016, also were in action during the afternoon.

No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur, who lost in last year's final to Iga Swiatek, was checked by a trainer and was coughing and blowing her noise during her match before getting past Camila Osorio 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Also ousted was No. 7 Caroline Garcia, a 2022 U.S. Open semifinalist who was routed 6-4, 6-1 by Chinese qualifier Wang Yafan. But Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, the No. 9 seed, advanced easily by knocking out qualifier Na Lae Han 6-3, 6-0 in an hour.

Other seeded winners on the men's side included No. 12 Alexander Zverev and No. 16 Cam Norrie. No. 29 Ugo Humbert of France was swept by Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.