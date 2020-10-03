Canadian teen Leylah Annie Fernandez's French Open debut ends in 3rd round

Leylah Annie Fernandez's run at the French Open has is over, ending Canadian hopes in the singles draws.

The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., lost to No. 7 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-3 in the third round on Saturday. Fernandez, ranked 100th in the world, was the last Canadian singles player left.

Fernandez took a 5-1 lead on the two-time Wimbledon champion in the first set, but Kvitova rallied to win 7-5.

Kvitova then won the first three games of the second set and held the lead the rest of the way.

Fernandez's run to the third round was her best showing at a Grand Slam.

She reached the second round of this year's U.S. Open and lost in the opening round of this year's Australian Open.

Last year, she won the girls' title at the French Open.

Meanwhile, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil and American Jack Sock lost 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to the French team of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in a second-round men's doubles match.

Next up for the seventh-seeded Kvitova is a match against Zhang Shuai, China's first player in the fourth round in Paris since Li Na in 2012.

Kenin downs qualifier in 72 minutes

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin returned to the French Open's fourth round, blowing past Romanian qualifier Irina Bara 6-2, 6-0 in 72 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Kenin, the No. 4 seed, has advanced to the second week of all three Grand Slams in this pandemic-hit season. She won the Australian Open and reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open.

Zhang ended the run of French wild-card entry Clara Burel with a hard-fought 7-6 (2), 7-5 win in two hours 12 minutes on Court Simonne Mathieu.

The 31-year-old Zhang is ranked 39th and had never made it beyond the third round in her nine previous French Opens.

Tsitsipas moves on when Bedene exits with injury

Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the fourth round at the French Open for the second year in a row. He advanced when Aljaz Bedene stopped playing in the third set because of an injured right ankle.

Tsitsipas led 6-1, 6-2, 3-1 when Bedene retired.

Tsitsipas was dominating the match. He had more than twice as many winners as Bedene, 28-13, and about a third as many unforced errors.

Also into the fourth round on Saturday was No. 30 seed Ons Jabeur. She became the first Arab woman to get that far in Paris by eliminating No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-3.

Dimitrov to play in 4th round for 1st time

Grigor Dimitrov moved into the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time in 10 appearances at the tournament when his opponent Roberto Carballes Baena quit after two sets because of what he said a doctor diagnosed as a stomach virus.

The 18th-seeded Dimitrov was ahead 6-1, 6-3 when Carballes Baena stopped.

Dimitrov has been to the semifinals once at each of the other three Grand Slam tournaments, including the U.S. Open last year.

